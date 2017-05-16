Quick facts:

Police say a man posed as a city of Tulsa employee Tuesday.

They say the man stole someone's car.

An investigation is underway.

Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say posed as a city worker before carjacking a man in north Tulsa Tuesday.

They say it happened outside a home near Latimer and North Detroit Avenue.

Police say the man was doing contract work on the home and had gone outside for a smoke break.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a city of Tulsa stocking cap and khaki pants, walked up to the worker and first asked if he needed his lawn mowed.

Police say the worker told the man he needed to knock on the homeowner’s door and ask them.

Not long after, police say the suspect returned and pointed a gun at the worker, who was sitting in his car.

Police say he demanded the keys and his wallet and then took off in the victim’s 1989 white Jeep Laredo with Oklahoma tag 410-FML.

The city of Tulsa wanted to remind the public that city employees can be identified by a uniform and would be able to provide officials credentials stating they work for the city. City employees do not mow private residences, but they do mow public city spaces and right-of-way areas.

