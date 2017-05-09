Quick facts:

Broken Arrow police arrested Patty Frydenlund last week.

She's accused of exploiting an elderly man and taking his money.

Police say bank employees helped lead to her arrest.

DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News App for the latest.

Police say employees at a Broken Arrow bank helped lead to the arrest of a woman accused of exploiting an elderly man and taking his money.

Patty Frydenlund, 45, was arrested for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and false impersonation.

Frydenlund is accused of conning an elderly man with Alzheimer’s into giving her all his money month after month.

Bank employees say they started reporting Frydenlund to the Department of Human Services and Adult Protective Services last year.

They say Frydenlund claimed to act as some type of caregiver.

Employees at the First National Bank on Kenosha and County Line in Broken Arrow say they recognized what was happening and called police last November.

Trending Now on FOX23.com

At that time police were able to arrest her for forging one of the elderly man’s checks to herself. She was convicted of that crime.

Frydenlund is accused of returning to the bank with the victim after that. Tellers say she would tell different stories to them, like that he was paying her for cleaning his house, or other things, while he withdrew amounts like $300 to give to her.

They say sometimes she took him in so often in one month that it would drain the man’s bank account. They released a statement to the police, saying, “She would drain his bank account after his social security check was deposited, and he would be broke until the next deposit. Then, they would start seeing her show up with him again until his account was drained again.”

Bank employees had her photo posted inside the bank, and they documented every time she was in there with the victim.

Broken Arrow police arrested her for exploitation last week.

They say if it wasn’t for these employees, Frydenlund would still be draining this elderly man’s account every month.

Trending Video

Officer on trial: Betty Shelby's trial begins after fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher