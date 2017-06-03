Police respond to incident on London Bridge

Quick Facts:
- London’s Metropolitan police are responding to an incident on London Bridge.
- Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.
- Police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.
- Reports: Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge
- Police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene.
- Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.
From the Associated Press:
Earlier report from the Associated Press:
British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.
Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.
Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they're responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby.
He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.
WATCH a report from FOX News and Sky News below:
