Police respond to incident on London Bridge

London’s Metropolitan police are responding to an incident on London Bridge.

Transport for London says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.

Police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.

Police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at scene.

Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May in contact with officials and is being updated on London Bridge incident.

From the Associated Press:

London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby.

Soon after they responded to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

The Metropolitan Police says armed officers have been sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

The force has tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

Earlier report from the Associated Press:

British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.



Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.



Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they're responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby.



He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

