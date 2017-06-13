Police release video of man killed in Tulsa officer-involved shooting

Quick Facts:

Tulsa Police Officer-involved shooting reported and 49th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The call came shortly after 10 a.m. as "disturbance with a weapon."

A man allegedly went into a business, armed with two large knives.

He was shot by police and identified as Joshua Anthony Barré.

This is the fifth officer involved shooting of 2017 and the second in June.

A man died in an officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa Friday.

Police said it all started when they were serving a civil pickup order on a man with mental disabilities.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office told FOX23 two deputies that were involved in the shooting were part of the TCSO mental health unit. They claimed they always use mental health unit deputies when they are doing a mental health pickup.

The call came from 46th and North Cincinnati, where someone reported seeing Joshua Anthony Barré walking down the street with two knives. Police set up a large presence near 49th and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Neighbors told FOX23 News the man had two knives and was threatening them. Tulsa police said they received a total of four 911 calls describing Barré on the street with knives.

Deputies said they first ordered Barré to drop the knives, but they said he did not comply and then "threatened to kill the deputies." They reportedly continued to follow him and gave him commands that he refused.

When Barré approached a convenience store, a deputy allegedly deployed his Taser, but it had no effect.

As Barré entered the store, at least three law enforcement officers opened fire, including one Tulsa police officer and two deputies.

Barré was hospitalized and pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m.

The officers involved were place on routine administrative leave. Their names are expected to be released at a later date.

Crowds later gathered at the scene of the investigation and started protesting.

The American Civil-Liberties Union of Oklahoma released a statement calling for the investigation to be handed over to a third party. They cite past investigations as reason and issued criticism against both the police department and the sheriff's office.

Officials said they've had multiple calls about Barré in the last week.

According to law enforcement, agencies received a mental health pickup order on May 31. They made multiple attempts to locate Joshua Anthony Barré, including on June 1, when he was allegedly armed with a hammer and yelled at deputies. Officials said that because he was alone in his home, he did not present a threat to the public, and deputies left the home.

Deputies said that on June 5, they received another call from a neighbor stating Barré was scaring her children. However, deputies said they were not able to locate him.

They said Barré was found at his home, alone, on June 7, at which time he allegedly "threatened to kill officers," according to a news release. Deputies said they left the scene again because they concluded he did not pose a threat to the public.

This is the fifth Tulsa officer-involved death of 2017:

The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma released a statement Saturday:

"The staff and volunteers of Mental Health Association Oklahoma express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Joshua Barré, who was tragically killed by law enforcement yesterday. It appears this tragedy occurred as Joshua was experiencing a mental health crisis. "The Association will continue to offer ongoing support and assistance to Joshua's family and friends as they deal with their grief and loss. "This is also a tragedy for the whole of the community in the midst of a time when tensions are at a high point in the relations between our minority communities and law enforcement. "The Association and the mental health community as a whole will continue to provide support and training to our law enforcement community. They have recognized and embraced the critical need for additional training to help interact safely and effectively with individuals living with severe, untreated mental illness, who come into their purview during periods of crisis. "For individuals struggling with the aftermath of this tragedy, Mental Health Association Oklahoma can provide support. Call 918-585-1213 Monday through Friday 8:30 am-5 pm or email info@mhaok.org."

Barre's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise awareness for mental illnesses.

