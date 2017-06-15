Police release new officer-involved shooting video

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
Tulsa Police released new video of the officer-involved shooting that killed Joshua Barre
Several videos were released, FOX23 is uploading them now.
Body cam footage was also released; though TPD released a longer video, FOX23 chose to begin it directly after the officer turns away from the area where Barre's body was.
Warning: Graphic language
The first video offers a look at dashcam footage as an officer arrives on scene. The shooting happens around 4:30
A second video offers an in-car perspective.
TPD shared this statement along with the release:
The following video release provided by the Tulsa Police Department will show, in part, the tions of law enforcement officers on June 9th, 2017, responding to the area of 4600 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. The video consists of footage from three vehicle cameras and one body worn camera. The body camera footage is from Officer Donnie Johnson’s body camera and is provided in its entirety. Officer Johnson activated his camera within a few seconds after shots were fired. Because his camera was activated while powered off, rather than from a standby mode, the expected 30 second pre-event recording was not captured. We are fortunate to have video evidence from the convenience store’s camera system, which we released the day of the incident.
Officer Johnson is a beta tester for the Tulsa Police Department’s body worn camera initiative. He volunteered to test these cameras because he believes in the value of the technology for the Tulsa Police Department.
