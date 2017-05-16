The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for four people who broke into the Apple Store at the St. Johns Town Center while an off-duty officer was inside.

Early Tuesday morning, the officer heard the alarm going off at the store.

He went to the front and found the glass door shattered and items missing.

Surveillance video showed four people come in just before 2 a.m. and put everything in a cardboard box.

Not long after, a construction worker found 15 iPhones and 18 iPads along Interstate 295 near Baymeadows Road.