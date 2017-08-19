Police name Barcelona attack suspect

Spanish authorities said they are looking for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a suspect in the deadly Barcelona terror attack who remains at large, a spokesman for the Catalan police told CNN on Saturday.

The spokesman also revealed the names of three of the five suspected terrorists who were killed after a confrontation with police in Cambrils: Moussa Oukabir, Said Aallaa and Mohamed Hychami.

Catalan police had not released the names and pictures of any of the suspects but decided to confirm those details after they began circulating on social media and in news reports, the spokesman told CNN.

The four names and photos that have appeared in the media are of Abouyaaqoub, Oukabir, Aallaa and Hychami, CNN reported.