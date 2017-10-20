Police: Man uses fishing line to steal change from car washes

BOARDMAN, Ohio - Ohio police are looking for a man who they say is reeling in money illegally from local car washes, WKBN reported.
According to Boardman police, a man used a $20 bill attached to a fishing line to steal hundreds of dollars in change from car wash coin box machines. Police said that according to surveillance camera video, the suspect is as a white man in his 50s or 60s, heavyset, balding and wearing glasses.
The man was driving a blue Dodge Caravan, police said.
The suspect allegedly stole money from car wash facilities in Boardman, Austintown and Geneva, and also could be responsible for thefts in Illinois and Indiana, WKBN reported.
This guy is tampering with coin machines. If you know him. Please call our tip line at 330-270-5108 or send a private Facebook message. All leads will be considered confidential.Posted by Austintown Police District on Wednesday, October 18, 2017
