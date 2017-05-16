Police issue warning as scammers target young adults

Quick facts:

Police say a local parent reported that someone scammed her daughter.

They say scammers target young adults.

They offered tips to help keep young adults from becoming victims.

Local police are issuing a warning as scammers target young adults in Green Country.

Sand Springs police say a local parent reported a scammer calling her daughter.

They say the thief conned the recent graduate into believing she’d been approved for $4,000 in credit as she heads to college. They said they needed some additional info, and she gave them her personal information.

Police say scammers target recent high school graduates, because they’re barely old enough to have credit and haven’t had time to learn much about protecting it.

Sand Springs police recommend that young adults freeze their credit, allowing them to do things like buy a car or open an account after a few extra steps in the process, such as unfreezing the credit and giving agencies the pin number they received when they froze it.

Police say that makes it harder for thieves with personal info to do anything in when it’s frozen.

They also suggest young adults put alerts on their credit, so they can be notified if anyone’s doing anything in their name.

Learn more from the Federal Trade Commission.

