Police investigate fatal Bartlesville shooting as accident

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Bartlesville police say they are investigating an accidental shooting outside an area restaurant.
- They say a man and woman were getting into a pickup truck outside McAlister's Deli around noon Tuesday when the woman was shot and killed.
- Police say the shooting appears to have been accidental.
- They don't believe anything happened inside the restaurant, and they say employees and customers were not in danger.
- FOX23 is on the scene learning more.
