There’s an urgent notice for dog owners at a popular park in Jacksonville.

In the past couple of months, there have been at least two pets attacked and seriously hurt at Ed Austin Dog Park off Monument Road.

Several pets have (allegedly) been attacked by the same New Foundland dogs at Ed Austin Dog Park. "Hollywood" is latest victim. Story at 6. pic.twitter.com/0JAfBYNN84 — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 1, 2017

2) I went by & saw "Hollywood" today. He's a retired racer w/ a sweet temperament. He's healing but bite on leg tore through muscle tissue. pic.twitter.com/boMt6Phz6Z — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 1, 2017

Katie Butcher says her Greyhound, Hollywood, is the latest victim.

“I had blood all over me and my children were scared. I just wanted to get everyone out of there,” she said.

Butcher said within seconds of Hollywood approaching a couple in the park, things escalated.

“All of a sudden, I heard ‘get back here,’ and before I could even turn around, it had started. He let his dog off the leash and he just mauled him,” she continued.

Hollywood had to have both internal and external stitches. He has several bruises on his back and bites. The one on his hind leg even tore through muscle tissue.

According to the posted notice at the park, the dogs responsible are part of the Newfoundland breed. Their owners are between 45 and 60 years old.

“I’d be worried about my own dogs and other people’s safety,” park-goer Jeff Miller said.

Hollywood isn’t the only victim. Another owner posted pictures of her dog’s injuries on Facebook – claiming the same big, black dogs attacked her pet.

3) Volunteers at Ed Austin Dog Park posted this urgent safety announcement -- warning dog owners about the attacks. pic.twitter.com/uZZGE7VBBQ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 1, 2017

4) Owners of alleged dangerous dogs are described between 45 and 60 years-old. Their dogs are black New Foundlands. Witness took this pic: pic.twitter.com/lgicFHP7LE — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 1, 2017

Butcher adopted Hollywood from the Orange Park Dog Track. He’s been through a lot, and now has another race to recovery. She hopes whoever let her retired racer get hurt is held responsible.

“He hasn’t really been able to be active, but he’s healing up. We have taken care of him. I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Volunteers for the dog park are asking park-goers to not only be vigilant and alert, but to write down the license plate number of the couple described in the notice.