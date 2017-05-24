Person of interest in custody after deadly crash, chase in Tulsa

Quick Facts:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified Jerry Lee Newman as person of interest in a deadly crash and police chase

Newman was brought into custody Wednesday afternoon

A chase suspect went from Sapulpa to Highway 75, chase ended in a head-on collision that killed another driver

The suspect took off; he is described as a heavy-set white male with longer hair in a red OU sweater and blue pants

Investigators are searching for the suspect in the area near Ute and Atlanta

OHP established a tip line- anyone with info should contact 405-425-7620 or email ohptips@dps.ok.gov

Police say a person of interest is in custody after a police chase and deadly crash.

Officials said 24-year-old Jerry Lee Newman, also known as Solo, is a person of interest. They found him near 31st and Garnett Wednesday afternoon.

This comes as several agencies, including Tulsa police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, are assisting the search for the driver who led a chase through a Tulsa International Airport runway before crashing and taking off on foot.

BELOW: Timeline of the chase

The chase began in Sapulpa. An Oklahoma Natural Gas truck was at an off-site garage for repair in the Saplulpa/West Tulsa area when a suspect allegedly stole the truck, leading a chase to Tulsa International Airport.

>> Read more trending news

FOX23 was live with the FOX23 SkyView camera at the Tulsa International Airport. The chase suspect drove through a gate at the west runway, driving on the airfield before turning around and crashing through a fence.

The chase on the airfield did not impact flights, as the west runway was inactive; it is currently closed. Before it can re-open, ruts in the runway must be repaired. No commercial flights were impacted by the chase.

The driver crashed on Highway 75. The northbound lanes of Highway 75 closed as first responders and law enforcement worked in that area. The highway has since reopened.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a driver died at that scene.

The suspect then took off on foot after the crash; officers began searching the area of Atlanta and Ute.

ONG shared a statement:

"First and foremost, we want to extend thoughts and prayers for the victim and the families affected by this tragic situation. Oklahoma Natural Gas received a call early this morning from law enforcement informing us that one of our trucks, which was at an off-site garage for repair, was stolen by an individual who then led police on a high-speed chase."

Sapulpa police held a news conference concerning the incident Wednesday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates as they develop.

Trending Now on FOX23.com