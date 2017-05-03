9 people shot in 2 days in Jacksonville

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man and injured three others.

One man is dead and three others are recovering after they were shot in front of a home in the Moncrief area.

The shooting happened not far from where five other people were shot two days ago.

Corinthian Thompson, who has lived in the area for six years, said he wants the violence to stop

“You can be anybody walking down the street," he said. "Anything can happen. You can be the wrong person.”

He said he and his neighbors feel defeated by violence in the streets.

“It’s surprising to me, to see this innocent guy get killed. That’s just everyday life though in Jacksonville, Florida, and we need to change, especially with ourselves.”

Scenes like the one on 24th Street in Moncrief showed police hauling away evidence, piecing together who was behind what so many are afraid of, becoming a victim.

At least nine people have been shot in Jacksonville in the last few days. Police say they don’t know who is responsible for what happened in this neighborhood.

Police say the four men were shot at close range.

Thompson says as a community we all should carry some of that blame.

“United States we stand united, we separate, we fall, and this is how we are falling in our community.”