2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, suspect dead

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot and a suspect is dead Friday night in Fairchance.

>> Read more trending news

The incident was reported about 9 p.m. near a convenience store in the southwestern Pennsylvania town, police said.

>> Central Florida officer shot, killed

One of the troopers was life-flighted from the scene to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, officials said. The other trooper was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Both were stable and alert.

Witnesses who said they were in their car in the Shop ’n Save parking lot in Fairchance said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

>> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting

In a statement, Shop ’n Save officials said they were “deeply saddened” by the shootings.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” the statement said. “Providing a safe environment for our employees and guests is our number one concern.”