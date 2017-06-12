The mother of a Jacksonville man suffering from schizophrenia said he’s struggling to get the treatment he needs after his doctor’s death.

Jacksonville psychiatrist Dr. Nikhil Nihalani suddenly died on June 1, months after the FBI raided his office.

The medical examiner’s report said Nihalani died of heart disease, aggravated by chronic alcoholism.

The mother of one of Nihalani’s patients has asked Action News Jax not to reveal her identity because she wants to protect her son from stigma.

She said her son is running out of the medication he needs to stay stable.

The Jacksonville mother said her son is schizophrenic and, without his meds, he’s a danger to himself and others.

“He would hear voices telling him to kill himself, kill family members. He was paranoid. He thought people were trying to poison him. He was terrified,” she said.

Now the doctor who prescribed his medication is dead, his office is closed down, and other psychiatrists who accept Medicaid are booked for months.

“The soonest I found was probably two months’ wait. He has medication to last him through Thursday,” the patient’s mother said.

Action News Jax’s public records request revealed Nihalani was one of the top prescribers of psychiatric medications for Medicaid patients in the state.

He wrote nearly 12,000 prescriptions for Medicaid patients last year.

That’s an average of 57 each day his office was open.

The mother of the schizophrenic patient said there are only a handful of psychiatrists in Jacksonville who accept Medicaid.

“I found one that could see him on the 19th of June and was setting up the appointment, and when I told her that he was a Dr. Nihalani patient, she said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been told we’re not to take those. We can’t see him,’” she said. “She wouldn’t give me a reason…. I don’t know if it’s because of the drama around him, if it’s something to do with the FBI investigation.”

She said Nihalani’s office never reached out to tell her son about the doctor’s death.

She said her son found out Nihalani died when he was watching Action News Jax.

When patients call the office, a recording tells them, “This office is now closed. The office will be reaching patients in the near future to let them know where they can pick up their medical records.”