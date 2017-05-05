A local pastor is working to curb violence in his neighborhood just days after nine people were shot in the Moncrief area. Five people were hit by gunfire Sunday night and another four on Tuesday.

One person died, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Corrine Brown: ‘Boyfriends' may have given her some of $142,000 in unexplained deposits

The two shooting scenes are both in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville, and less than 4 miles apart.

Earl Thomas is the pastor of Warriors on Fire House of Deliverance Temple. It sits inside one of Jacksonville’s deadliest ZIP codes.

He takes his teachings where they are needed most, to the streets.

In a place with so much heartache, Thomas works to ease their pain.

“I tell them, 'You don’t have to sell drugs, you don’t have to be in a gang. You drop out of school, you can go back to school.'”

In the last few days, nine people were shot within miles of Thomas' church. One was killed not even a block away.

Jacksonville Winn-Dixie laying off lead positions, employee says

Thomas knows the risks of the streets he walks, but he continues knocking and praying.

“We don’t want to see more young people lose their life, see more young people go to prison to go to jail.”

Words he hopes echo in the minds of young people who are facing a life choice of which path to choose.