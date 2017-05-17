Owasso Mid High honors teacher killed in texting and driving crash

OWASSO, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Bobbi White died in 2016
- She was hit by a distracted river on Highway 169
- Her mother became an advocate against texting while driving
- In White's honor, Owasso Mid HIgh School will reveal a memorial bench and wall mural
- Faculty and students raised funds for the bench
- Students designed the mural; art teacher Joan Wright painted it
FOX23 streamed the reveal on Facebook:
