Owasso businesses concerned about impact of road construction

OWASSO, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Road project to impact Owasso traffic this summer.
- It is set for 76th and Main Street.
- Area businesses are concerned about the effect on sales.
- WATCH FOX23 Jackie DelPilar's full report on FOX23 News after baseball Friday.
Some business owners in Owasso are worried about how construction at 76th and Main St. may affect sales this summer.
The project will tackle different parts of the intersection over the next five month. Lanes are currently narrowed going east and west.
Parking access in the area will be affected during later stages of construction and business owners are worried about the impact that will have on them.
The project is part of the city's Red Bud District revitalization.
