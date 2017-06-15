‘Overworked’ UPS driver kills 3, self

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin will meet with President Trump Thursday, along with seven other governors, to discuss workforce development. The goal is to find ways to tackle the growing “skill gap” in the country. According to recent figures, job openings in the U.S. are at record levels, because employers can’t find people with the necessary skills to hire. Fallin told KRMG Wednesday there is a huge number of jobs that are unfilled because there simply aren’t enough people with the right training. There are millions of Americans that are struggling to find full-time employment, but yet on the other hand there are companies reporting they’re having great difficulty in finding people with the skills that they need to fill the vacant positions. -- Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma Not surprisingly, the majority of those jobs involve what has become known as “STEM” education: science, technology, engineering and math. “There are currently over 500,000 STEM jobs open,” Fallin said, “but of all the universities in our nation, they only produce about 50,000 STEM-educated people a year.” One of the problems is the difficulty of obtaining a college education; it’s a lengthy, expensive process that often leads to a huge amount of debt. Oklahoma has been a leader in implementing programs that provide alternative paths to employment, including “Oklahoma Works” and “Launch Oklahoma.” On its website, Oklahoma Works lists its goals as: Align education outcomes and workforce and economic development policy Create efficiency and collaboration among partner agencies Ensure consistency across the state while encouraging local adaptation Create the expectation of stellar customer focus for all Launch Oklahoma targets those between the ages of 24 and 65, and the goal is for 70 percent of Oklahomans in that age group to havea post-secondary degree, certificate, or credential by the year 2025. Those programs got the president’s attention, which is why Fallin is taking part in the discussions on Thursday. President Trump is also expected to announce an executive order on apprenticeships, including $200 million in funding and a lifting of federal regulations on oversight of those programs in the private sector.