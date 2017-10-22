Ohio thief caught after leaving wallet at scene of crime

DAYTON, Ohio
-
A thief in Ohio unwittingly turned himself in after leaving his wallet behind after leaving a Dayton store.
Police said they were dispatched to Dollar General in Dayton around 8 a.m. Saturday, and found a wallet left behind by one of the suspects. Police found several items with the suspect’s name on them, including a photo ID.
The second suspect was identified as a heavyset man between 30 and 40, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The suspect ran away on foot south through the nearby alley, appearing to have several items hidden under his sweatshirt.
According to reports, police found hangers with five children’s outfits near the wallet, as well as three packs of Ivory soap and a Halloween mask.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself