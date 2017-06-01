Listen Live
Officials investigate at least 7 west Tulsa fires as arson

By: JJ Burton News | KOKI
Updated:

TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • At least 7 fires broke out in west Tulsa Wednesday night.
  • Firefighters say fires broke out at an abandoned house and a church near 61st West Avenue and West Seventh Street after 9 p.m.
  • Additional fires were reported, for a total of 5 buildings and 1 car; a seventh fire was reported in a dumpster
  • Investigators believe the fires are the work of an arsonist.
  • Download the FOX23 News app for breaking alerts to your mobile device 

Officials are investigating a string of fires, believed to be arson, this week in Tulsa.

They’re trying to track down a person of interest after seven fires were started in the same west Tulsa neighborhood on Wednesday night.

It all happened at four vacant homes, one church, a car and a dumpster near 61st West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting back the flames.

FOX23 will continue to follow this story.

