Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Tulsa man.

The case garnered attention from across the nation.

Shelby's trial began Monday morning.

During the trial, Fifth Street is closed in front of the courthouse.

The trial is underway for a Tulsa police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man last year.

Officer Betty Shelby faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in September 2016.

Shelby pleaded not guilty, claiming she fired in self-defense. Police released video of the shooting in the days following the shooting.

What the Defense Says

Defense attorneys say Shelby was justified in killing Crutcher after a toxicology report revealed he had both PCP and TCP in his system, though others say his drug use did not justify the shooting.

The ACLU claimed the move to justify Crutcher's death with with PCP levels dehumanized him, noting the presence of drugs in Crutcher's system did not necessarily indicate he was under the influence at the time of the encounter.

Shelby's attorneys also asserted Crutcher pointed a gun at someone in an area neighborhood the day before his death, but the Crutcher family attorney said Shelby's counsel was trying to "promote irrelevant information in an attempt to distract from undisputed facts that Officer Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher without provocation or justification."

Though police responded to the area, they said they did not find a crime and did not file an official report.

Public Reaction

The shooting and following investigation prompted public outcry from both sides of the issue, and high-profile figures like Al Sharpton participated in peaceful protests as they caught the attention of the nation.

Sharpton returned Wednesday for another rally that was billed a city-wide prayer and call for justice at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

Court Proceedings

In early 2017, pre-trial hearings addressed questions of evidence, including footage from a police helicopter, in which someone can be overheard saying that Crutcher looked like a “bad dude,” and testimony concerning Crutcher’s background.

Dozens of Crutcher family supporters filled the courtroom during the pre-trial motions, wearing t-shirts reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice4Crutcher."

Just days before the trial was set to begin, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police filed an ethics complaint against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler after they say Kunzweiler filed charges against Shelby without probable cause, and community members announced support for the district attorney.

The Trial Begins

The first day of the trial, the Tulsa FOP released a statement:

“Today, Officer Betty Jo Shelby will go on trial for doing her job. The District Attorney charged her before the investigation was even completed. Police officers face dangers every single day. That pressure shouldn’t intensify because of concern about public opinion and activist prosecutors. Our officers stand by Officer Betty Jo Shelby and we hope that we can move past this political trial quickly so that every Tulsan can refocus on keeping our city safe and making it a great place to live and work.”

Potential jurors went to the courthouse for selection. Selection began with five pages of questions concerning the trial.

A judge asked potential jurors about their exposure to media concerning the case.

A legal expert talked to FOX23 about the process, stating that the questionnaire is not unusual, and that each side is looking for a "model juror."

The court took steps to try to keep potential jurors from being influenced inside the courtroom, and anyone seen wearing a shirt with any writing on it was told to change or wear it inside out.

Shelby did not attend the first day of trial. Though it was at first believed she would come to the courthouse after the jury pool took lunch, she never arrived. Her attorney said the decision was made because of space in the courtroom.

Shelby did, however, appear during the second day of jury selection.

Jury Selection and Opening Statements

Day three of the trial opened with continued jury selection. Of the 70 in the pool, 17 were removed the first two days.

Around 10 a.m., the court seated a jury pool of 14, including two alternates.

The seated jury includes two black women and one black man as an alternate juror, but the pool consists of mostly white men and women, including six white women and three white men. An Asian woman was also included in the final jury, and a Hispanic woman will act as an alternate.

In preparation for the case, the state released witness and evidence lists.

Opening statements finished just before 12:30 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray told jurors that Shelby acted hysterically and collapsed during her interview. Gray said jurors will see footage from the incident and officers, including Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker, will testify to her demeanor.

Shelby defense attorney Shannon McMurray, on the other hand, claimed that it was not her client, but the district attorney who acted in the heat of passion. McMurray said Shelby's 10 years of service without firing her weapon will speak for itself, and she claimed Shelby did not act out of fear, but did exhibit a human response.

Witnesses Take the Stand

Day 1

Witnesses began to take the stand Wednesday afternoon. The jury was also able to see dash cam footage and videos from a police helicopter.

The officers who arrived as backup during the incident shared details from their experiences. Officer Tyler Turnbough, the first officer on the scene as backup, said he felt uneasy about the interactions with Crutcher. He told the court Shelby already had her gun pointed at Crutcher, while the unarmed man walked away with his hands up.

Turnbough was the only officer to fire his Taser at Crutcher, hitting him twice. He said he used the Taser to provide a non-lethal option. Turnbough also told jurors he saw Crutcher reach into the window for a weapon, but the state said no weapons were found in or near the SUV.

During questioning from the state, Turnbough said Crutcher never yelled, threatened or said anything to officers.

Michael Tichert, the officer overhead saying Crutcher looked like a "bad dude" in helicopter video, told jurors that he made the comments because it looked like Crutcher had backed Shelby up to her own patrol car. He also said that some of Crutcher's actions seemed erratic after he saw Crutcher walk away from Shelby while she had her gun drawn. He said he had no way of knowing whether Crutcher was on any sort of drugs.

FOX23 will be in the courtroom throughout the trial with up-to-date information as the litigation unfolds.