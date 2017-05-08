Quick facts:
- Officer Betty Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Tulsa man.
- The controversial case garnered attention from across the nation.
- Shelby's trial began Monday morning; she did not attend the first day of jury selection
- During the trial, 5th Street in front of the courthouse closes.
Trial is underway for a Tulsa police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man last year.
Officer Betty Shelby faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in September.
Shelby pleaded not guilty, claiming she fired in self-defense. Police released video of the shooting in the days following the shooting.
Defense attorneys say Shelby was justified in killing Crutcher after a toxicology report revealed he had both PCP and TCP in his system, though others say his drug use did not justify execution, and the ACLU claimed the move to justify Crutcher's death with with PCP levels dehumanized him, noting the presence of drugs in Crutcher's system did not necessarily indicate he was under the influence at the time of the encounter.
Shelby's attorneys also later asserted Crutcher pointed a gun at someone in an area neighborhood the day before his death, but the Crutcher family attorney said Shelby's counsel was trying to "promote irrelevant information in an attempt to distract from undisputed facts that Officer Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher without provocation or justification."
Though police responded to the area, they said they did not find a crime and did not file an official report.
The shooting and following investigation prompted public outcry from both sides of the issue, and high-profile figures like Al Sharpton participated in peaceful protests as they caught the attention of the nation.
FOX23's Jonathan McCall got a chance to talk to Sharpton during his stay in Tulsa.
In early 2017, pre-trial hearings addressed questions of evidence, including footage from a police helicopter, in which someone can be overheard saying that Crutcher looked like a “bad dude,” and testimony concerning Crutcher’s background.
Dozens of Crutcher family supporters filled the courtroom during the pre-trial motions, wearing t-shirts reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice4Crutcher."
Just days before the trial was set to begin, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police filed an ethics complaint against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler after they say Kunzweiler filed charges against Shelby without probable cause, and community members announced support for the district attorney.
The day of the trial, the Tulsa FOP made a statement:
“Today, Officer Betty Jo Shelby will go on trial for doing her job. The District Attorney charged her before the investigation was even completed. Police officers face dangers every single day. That pressure shouldn’t intensify because of concern about public opinion and activist prosecutors. Our officers stand by Officer Betty Jo Shelby and we hope that we can move past this political trial quickly so that every Tulsan can refocus on keeping our city safe and making it a great place to live and work.”
As the day of the trial opened, potential jurors went to the courthouse for selection. Selection began with five pages of questions concerning the trial.
A judge asked potential jurors about their exposure to media concerning the case.
A legal expert talked to FOX23 about the process, stating that the questionnaire is not unusual, and that each side is looking for a "model juror."
The court took steps to try to keep potential jurors from being influenced inside the courtroom, and anyone seen wearing a shirt with any writing on it had to change or wear it inside out.0
Shelby did not attend the first day of trial. Though it was at first believed she would come to the courthouse after the jury pool took lunch, she never arrived. Her attorney said the decision was made because of space in the courtroom.
As the trial was underway, Rev. Al Sharpton announced a return to Tulsa for an event supporting Crutcher.
FOX23 will be in the courtroom throughout the trial with up-to-date information as the litigation unfolds.
