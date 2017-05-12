Listen Live
NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado hits Owasso, EF-1 hits Oologah
NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado hits Owasso, EF-1 hits Oologah

NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado hits Owasso, EF-1 hits Oologah

NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado hits Owasso, EF-1 hits Oologah

Updated:

OWASSO, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • A storm that produced at least one tornado left damage behind in Owasso Thursday.
  • Police closed 177th East Ave at 102nd Street North due to down power lines, trees. It was reopened before 7 p.m
  • National Weather Service issued a preliminary EF-1 rating; they will survey damage formally Friday.
  • NWS also reported an EF-1 rated tornado near Oologah which left tree damage in its wake.
  • FOX23 crews surveyed the damage.
  • GALLERY: May 11 Storms in Green Country
  • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News and Weather Apps for updates sent to your phone.

FOX23's Sara Whaley was near 109th and 173rd when crews worked to clear a large tree from the road:

Residents in the area talked to FOX23 about the damage:

FOX23 Meteorologist Brad Carl was in Owasso to survey damage this afternoon:

