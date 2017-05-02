Quick facts:

Tulsa developers reportedly want to build a new dollar store near Pine and Peoria.

Area residents say they do not want the store.

Instead, they want healthier options for their families.

People in north Tulsa gathered near Pine and Peoria Tuesday to protest plans for a new dollar store instead of a healthier option.

The Tulsa Development Authority is set to meet Thursday, and a north Tulsa city councilor says they're expected to move forward with their plans to bring a new dollar store to the area, but protesters say they desperately need something else.

Protesters Tuesday said they have enough access to the sorts of food that come from a dollar store, but they do not have easy access to places that sell fresh food.

They say the plans for a new dollar store is not what their family needs.

One protester told FOX23 people in the area need access to fresh food in order to stay healthy.

Trending Now on FOX23.com

She said she's done her part to invest in the community by choosing to stay and build a new home, but she wants the city to do likewise and bring her family stores that promote a healthier lifestyle.

Dollar General told FOX23 they had not made a final commitment, but City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper says the Tulsa Development Authority and land developers are set to keep the ball rolling.

The group plans to be at the Thursday meeting to ask the authority to consider working with them to figure out what else could go in the spot to better serve the community.

Trending Video

Billy Ray Cyrus changes name, releases new version of ‘Achy Breaky Heart'