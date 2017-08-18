Nobel laureate Yousafzai accepted to Oxford

Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and survived a gunshot wound at age 15 for speaking out for the right to an education, has been accepted to the University of Oxford, the Evening Standard reported.
The 20-year-old activist shared word of her acceptance to the school on Twitter and included the screenshot of her “Congratulations” notice, CBC News reported. She plans to major in philosophy, politics and economics, the favored degree of many of Britain's top leaders.
"So excited to go to Oxford!!" she tweeted Thursday.
Yousafzai was a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her work in pushing for education for all children. She shared the honor with Indian children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi. At age 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan as a teenager for speaking out for the right of girls to go to school, a topic she raised publicly as an 11-year-old.
So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf— Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017
