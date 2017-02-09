An Australian man driving on an excavator, like the one pictured above, became trapped in a water hole when a dam gave way. The bar on the machine trapped him virtually underwater. He survived by keeping his nose above the water using a yoga pose.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Australian man is crediting yoga with saving his life, literally.

Daniel Miller, 45, was trapped for hours in a water hole, pinned down by an excavator with just his nose above water, after a dam on his remote property north of Sydney gave way, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Miller said he used a yoga pose to help him keep his nose above the water until a neighbor heard his screams and came to his rescue.

“I was trapped and had to keep my head up above water using my arms. I guess it was the cobra position,” the newspaper quoted Miller as saying reported.

"I'm not a yogi but I guess you could say yoga saved my life, that and the will to live," Miller said.

Miller told news outlets in Sydney that he was lucky to have survived the ordeal.

Miller, who has a wife and two young children, said he wanted to survive for them.