World’s heaviest woman to have weight reduction surgery

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The world's heaviest woman arrived in Mumbai from Egypt and was admitted to a hospital Saturday to undergo weight reduction surgery, the Times of India reported.

Eman Ahmed, who weighs more than 1,100 pounds, entered Mumbai's Saifee Hospital early on Saturday. It was her first trip outside of her home in Alexandria more than two decades, the Times reported.

Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala will perform the weight-reduction bariatric surgery on the 36-year-old woman. Lakdwala petitioned union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj two months ago to allow Eman to travel to Mumbai for treatment.

Confirming Eman's admission, a spokesman for the doctor said that a thorough evaluation will be carried about over the next two days.

Eman suffers from severe lymphedema and water retention. She has suffered a stroke resulting in paralysis of her right arm and leg, has Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the Times reported. She also has severe obstructive and restrictive lung disease, gout and is at a very high risk of pulmonary embolism, according to a hospital release.

Ahmed’s family contacted Lakdawala last October and he agreed to take the case, The Hindu reported. But since she was unable to leave her home, her medical visa was denied. But the doctor contacted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and within a day Ahmed was granted a visa. Swaraj tweeted her best wishes on Friday.