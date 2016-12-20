By Shelby Lin Erdman

British royal Prince Harry revealed in a new ITV documentary that it took him a long time to come to terms with the death of his mother, the popular and well-loved Princess Diana.

Diana died in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old.

“I never really dealt with what had actually happened,” the 32-year-old Prince Harry said in the new documentary called “Prince Harry in Africa,” which aired on Monday, December 19.

“There was a lot of buried emotion and I still didn’t even want to think about it,” he said.

Like his mother, Prince Harry now works with a number of charities focusing on a range of issues, including veterans, mental health, and HIV/AIDS.

The documentary chronicled Prince Harry’s work with the charity he co-founded in Lesotho, a country in southern Africa, in his mother’s honor in 2006. The organization works to help children with HIV and AIDS, a big issue for Princess Diana in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Prince Harry has a year off and said in the documentary that he wants to do something “constructive” with his life.

“I want to do something that makes my mother proud,” he said.