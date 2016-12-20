This ornament slithered down the Christmas tree

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
There are many ways to trim a Christmas tree, but a woman in Australia was not expecting this kind of ornament.
Professional snake catcher Barry Goldsmith said that a woman in Melbourne found a venomous tiger snake slithering along the tinsel on Sunday morning.
“She’s didn’t panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag,” Goldsmith wrote on Facebook.
The snake was about 3 feet long, Goldsmith, who runs Snake Catcher Victoria Australia, told Fox News. He said he released the snake after capturing it.
The Australian Reptile Park notes that tiger snakes are highly venomous reptiles found in southern Australia.
Goldsmith said the woman did the proper thing by taking a photo and closing off the room until a professional snake catcher could arrive, the Guardian reported. Trying to kill it would not have been a smart move.
“It’s dangerous, it’s illegal and it’s cruel,” Goldsmith told Fox News.
