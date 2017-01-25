Dogs from meat farm rescued, sent to Oklahoma

Evan Fadem, executive director of the Humane Society of Tulsa, pets Ruby, one of five dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.

By FOX23.com

A recent international dog rescue brings new animals to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Jan. 14, the Humane Society of Tulsa picked up five dogs from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after the International Humane Society rescued 170 dogs from a South Korean dog meat farm.

The Humane Society began rehabilitation for the five they have and are expecting another 19 in early February.

"The goal is to make sure that these animals are ready to meet a wonderful, new family," the Humane Society of Tulsa said in a news release.

The dogs become available for adoption soon.

The humane society asks for Pedigree wet and dry food for adult dogs, blankets and beds.

Monetary donations for medical care and rehab can be made at the Humane Society of Tulsa.