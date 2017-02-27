Follow us on

Posted: 7:09 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

100-year-old woman 'arrested,' 'booked' to cross item off bucket list

Jail
David Silverman/Getty Images
File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NIJMEGEN-ZUID, Netherlands —

An elderly woman from the Netherlands spent some time in the big house and crossed an item off her bucket list.

Annie, whose last name wasn't released, was "arrested" and "booked" into a jail in the town of Nijmegen-Zuid, ABC reported.

Police helped grant her wish of getting what she called an inside experience of a jail cell.

They posted photos of Annie's booking to the department's Facebook page as she smiled for the camera and showed off her handcuffs.

Bijna 100 en een bucketlist:


Vanochtend hebben we Annie een zeer mooie dag kunnen bezorgen door één van haar laatste...Posted by Politie Nijmegen-Zuid on Thursday, February 23, 2017

 
 

