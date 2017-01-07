Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:32 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. —
Police officers in Georgia were ready to assist Saturday morning in case winter weather caused calamity on the roads.
Instead, they became urban cowboys.At 7:25 a.m., DeKalb County Police reported on Twitter that nine cows were on the loose and romping down a highway.
>>Snow gone, ice remains in metro Atlanta
>>More winter weather storiesAuthorities acted swiftly to intervene, though the cows didn’t seem to be in a big hurry. The cows made their way to a Kroger, where police officers were able to corral the wayward bovine with a makeshift fence made from shopping carts.Meanwhile, a field adjacent to a nearby apartment complex turned into a rodeo. No bull! An eyewitness can be overheard saying the bull looked like "Ezekiel running," referring to Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys' star rookie running back. The bull proved to be as elusive and difficult to stop as Elliott.Throughout the incident, the cops’ Twitter game was dialed to perfection.
