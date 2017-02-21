Oklahoma town abolishes dancing ban

By Cailey Dougherty

FOX23.com

An old law that left folks feeling "Footloose" in Henryetta, Oklahoma, is set to be abolished.

City officials abolished strict rules on dancing Tuesday after organizers had to cancel a Valentine's Day dance.

>> Read more trending stories

Organizers said the law was overlooked for the past 50 years, but it was illegal to dance in some parts of the city.

Two store owners said they wanted to raise money for renovations at their store with a special event above their downtown business.

When they began advertising their dance, though, they hit a roadblock, and people began accusing them of breaking the law.

It turns out that a 1977 city ordinance prohibited public dances within 500 feet of a school or church. It caused the cancellation of the store owners' event, but now work is underway to abolish the dancing ban.

Many say they will be dancing in the streets now that the ban is abolished.

The council voted to abolish the ban at a council meeting scheduled for Feb. 21.