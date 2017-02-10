Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 4:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Alex Thomas
Boston-area meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei has seen a lot of things: snowstorms, a handful of Patriots Super Bowl victories and drunken St. Patrick’s Day revelers, to name a few. But even she wasn’t expecting the "pot yeti" to show up in her broadcast.
Pagliei was reporting on the snowstorm that has overtaken the Northeast when what appeared to be a tree stumbled into the shot behind her.
She just finished saying that she had seen "countless spinouts" when she stepped back to give the cameraman a better shot and noticed the wandering shrubbery.
Man Dressed In Marijuana-Leaf Outfit Surprises Reporter
FUNNY VIDEO: Someone dressed in a marijuana-leaf outfit surprises a reporter doing a live shot in Springfield, Massachusetts. #surprise #photobomb #videobombPosted by CBS Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9, 2017
The video quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across social media.
Pagliei was a good sport about the abominable tree-man stealing the show. She wrote on Facebook, "When you’re just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot."
When your just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot ..Posted by Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei on Thursday, February 9, 2017
