Runaway llama captured in Georgia, sheriff's office says

By Kailyn Thomas

WSBTV.com

The Oconee County sheriff’s office says units are responding to a runaway llama in Athens, Georgia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the llama was spotted on the a freeway loop near an exit around 4 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"We can't make this stuff up," it said in a Facebook post.

Spectators saw police surrounding the llama in a fast food restruant parking lot, where it was rounded up.

The sheriff’s office credited Capt. James Hale for gathering the escaped llama. An animal rescue group was able to get the llama 45 minutes after it was first spotted.