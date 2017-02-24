Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 11:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Jeep unearthed from dune after 40 years

Workers unearth Jeep photo
Fox25Boston.com
Workers unearth Jeep

Fox25Boston.com

TRURO, Mass. —

A crowd gathered this week to watch a bulldozer pull out a Jeep that had been stuck in a dune in a Massachusetts town for 40 years.

The Cape Cod Times reported that the Jeep Wagoneer was inside a garage that became overtaken by the dune in Truro years ago. 

The town would not let the owners move the sand because of concerns about the dune system.

However, town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

The rusty Jeep was dragged out, worn down by years of salty air. It was loaded onto a truck piece by piece to be taken away, presumably to the dump. 

 
 

