HOV lane cheater uses dressed-up mannequin for passenger

Posted: 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
TACOMA, Wash. —
A Washington State Patrol trooper wasn't fooled by a "passenger" in a car speeding in the HOV lane.
A trooper tweeted that the driver was traveling at 81 mph when he was pulled over in Tacoma.
A dummy dressed up in clothes of various shades of pink was the violator's passenger.
The driver was ticketed for speeding and the HOV violation.
"On the positive side, they were both wearing their seat belts!" Trooper T. Bartolac posted on Twitter.
