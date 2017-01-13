Follow us on

Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories in effect for Green Country.

Posted: 3:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

View Larger
Finnair photo
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By Fox25Boston.com

HELSINKI, Finland —

For passengers on one flight, it was one creepy Friday the 13th coincidence. 

Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen around 1:07 p.m. local time and landed in HEL, or or Helsinki Airport in Finland, at 3:41 p.m. local time, according to Flight Aware.

It's unclear if it is truly a coincidence or the airline Finnair was having a little fun, but it certainly is a bit spooky on Friday the 13th. 

According to The Guardian, this is not the first time this has happened - on Friday 12, 2013, a Finnair Flight numbered 666 also flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki.

 
 

