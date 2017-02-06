Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla sold for $100,000 on eBay

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped liked Harambe the gorilla has sold on eBay for almost $100,000.
The bidding on the cheese puff first started at $11.99 and closed at $99,900 as of Tuesday morning.
A picture on the eBay listing showed the one-and-a-half-inch Cheeto next to a picture of Harambe climbing a tree.
According to the listing, the seller found the gorilla-shaped puff in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as soon as the bag was opened.
“This item is one of a kind,” the ad said, adding “This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”
Someone, obviously agreed, bidding $99,900 for the snack.
Harambe, a 17-year-old male western lowland gorilla, was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo last year after a child fell into his enclosure, sparking a backlash against the zoo and the mother of the four-year-old boy who fell into Harambe’s cage.
The zoo defended its decision to shoot the gorilla at the time, saying officials feared for the boy’s safety.
