Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
QUEENSLAND, Australia —
An Australian family’s dog was just trying to do its job when it chased a large lizard away from the chicken coop. The would-be egg thief made an unusual pit stop before making its escape.
The goanna, a type of monitor lizard, hitched a ride on the dog’s back.
Bev Stefanidakis told 9News that the goanna clung to her dog Bella’s back for about 10 minutes. Since Bella didn’t appear to be in distress, Stefanidakis was able to capture video of the bizarre incident before Bella sat down and the lizard took off.
While Stefanidakis said the goannas have been caught before trying to steal chicken eggs, this is the first time one has been bold enough to jump on her dog’s back.
