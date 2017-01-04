Anaconda found in apartment toilet

By Joy Johnston

For one apartment resident in Virginia, it was probably small consolation that the anaconda pulled out of the toilet was on the “small” side.

Arlington County Animal Control officials responded to a call reporting a snake in a toilet last week, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Officer Brenys White removed the snake and brought it back to the shelter, where officials were in for quite a surprise: The snake turned out to be a nearly 5-foot-long yellow anaconda. The snake is a juvenile, which explains its relatively small size. Adult anacondas can measure up to 13 feet long and weigh more than a 100 pounds.

Posted by Animal Welfare League of Arlington on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said on its Facebook post that while anacondas are nonvenomous, they can be dangerous when full-grown. The snake, which was not injured during the rescue, is being taken care of by a specialist.