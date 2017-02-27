Watch hungry gator snatch catch from unsuspecting boy on pier

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Jim Hayward
PalmBeachPost.com
A viral video that has garnered more than 10 million views since it was posted on Facebook on Thursday shows what appears to be an American alligator pirating away with a young fisheman's catch.
The video apparently originated on YouTube, but its creator and location are uncredited. Interest on YouTube was minimal, but the video really took off when it landed on the Facebook page run by Bass Masters and Fish Experts.
The 28-second clip showed a boy called "Connor" reeling in a fish, accompanied by at least two men on a pier. The adults can also be heard saying "he's right here" and "the alligator's coming" before the gator snatched the fish and swam away.
The video appeared to have been staged to some extent, but of course the alligator was doing what comes naturally. Gators have been known to eat just about anything, from fish, frogs and birds to snakes, small mammals and people's pets, according to the University of Florida's Information Source website.
In addition to the 10 million views, it has nearly 250,000 shares and a tidal wave of comments. Many offered their theory on where the video could have been taken. "I'd say Florida, no doubt," one person wrote. "Looks like the reservoir near me in Plant City," wrote another.
>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here
There's no way to know from the YouTube post where - or when - the video was taken. But according to experts, the American alligator can be found throughout the southeastern United States and across the Gulf of Mexico. A map on UF's EDIS site shows the alligator's range extending into Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}