Dr. Nicholas Kardaras writes about the negative impact digital technology can have the brains of young children. He compares it to drug addiciton and writes the brains of tech addicted children even look like the brains on heroin users.

When it comes to digital technology, how much is too much for young children?

Kids are getting cell phones, tablets, laptops, Xboxes, and other digital technology at a younger and younger age. They’re using the technology in classes at school, then coming home and using it more.

Psychotherapist and author Dr. Nicholas Kardaras has written about how addictive technology can be for children, in fact he calls it “digital heroin.”

Kardaras said the sensory overload of digital technology can have a negative effect on the brain development of young children. He said it can lead to depression, anxiety, and other behavioral disorders, like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Kardaras said the brains of tech addicted kids look similar to those of drug users. He suggested waiting until children are at least 10, before allowing them to use all the digital devices that are so prevalent these days.

Other groups, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, have said education programs and limited amounts of screen time can benefit children.