NASA to announce 'discovery beyond our solar system'

Posted: 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Scientists will share newly discovered information on Wednesday about planets that orbit stars other than Earth's sun at a 1 p.m. news conference hosted by NASA.
The announcement that NASA would share findings on a "discovery beyond our solar system" came Monday. The vague nature of the tease prompted speculation that scientist could unveil the discovery of an alien species.
">February 22, 2017
">February 22, 2017
However, as Mashable pointed out in an article headlined "It's not aliens. It's never aliens. Stop saying it's aliens," it's not aliens. Scientists promised that despite the news conference not addressing alien life, the announcement would still include "exciting news."
">February 22, 2017
Pssst! We've got exciting news from beyond our solar system! Spoiler: NOT aliens. Watch at 1pm ET: https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS Q? Use #askNASApic.twitter.com/uHremmTTqK— NASA (@NASA)https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS Q? Use #askNASApic.twitter.com/uHremmTTqK— NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017
Pssst! We've got exciting news from beyond our solar system! Spoiler: NOT aliens. Watch at 1pm ET:
NASA will air the news conference at 1 p.m. on its website.
Speakers include Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters; Michael Gillon, astronomer at Belgium's University of Liege; Sean Carey, manager of NASA's Spitzer Science Center; Nikole Lewis, astronomer at Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute and Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge.
The group will follow the presentation at 3 p.m. with a Reddit Ask Me Anything conversation about exoplanets.
