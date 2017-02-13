By Stephanie Toone

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

While Atlanta Falcons fans are still licking their wounds, there’s one lost bet that actually doesn’t sting so bad after the Falcons' Super Bowl loss.

>> Read more trending stories

Zoo Atlanta made a bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Providence, Rhode Island, prior to last week’s game that the zoo on the losing Super Bowl LI team’s end would name a baby animal after the winning quarterback.

Rather than go with the traditional adorable baby animals -- pandas, monkeys or elephants -- the zoos chose a Madagascar hissing cockroach to soften the blow.

>> Tom Brady isn't the first 5-time Super Bowl champion

“Our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach,” a message on Zoo Atlanta’s Instagram read.

The tiny cockroach is the smallest in its family, and its mother, dad and siblings are named after “The Brady Bunch” family.