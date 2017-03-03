Follow us on

Posted: 8:15 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Zombie messages broadcast after Indiana radio station hack

Zombies
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
File photo

By WHIO.com

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. —

Randolph County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a radio station’s emergency alert system was hacked and zombie emergency bulletins were broadcast over the airwaves.

Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, officials were notified that radio station WZZY, 98.3, was releasing emergency bulletins relating to a health emergency surrounding a disease outbreak, diseased bodies and zombies, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

“It was confirmed that the radio station firewall was breached and a hack of the stations broadcasting system occurred,” the sheriff’s department said in a prepared statement, adding that WZZY’s sister station also was issuing similar alerts.  “The stations were taken off the air to control the incident until the hack could be brought under control.”

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security was notified of the incident as the sheriff’s department and other agencies continue to investigate the hack.

 
 

