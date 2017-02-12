Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | Posted: 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
If you can't get the real president to attend your event, why not get the fake one?
>> Trump tweets he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner
That's what actor Zach Braff and "Saturday Night Live" fans are saying on Twitter after President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he won't be going to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29.
"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"
">February 25, 2017
I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 25, 2017
I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Minutes later, Braff called for actor Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," to stand in for the president.
".@AlecBaldwin time to suit up," he tweeted.
">February 25, 2017
.@AlecBaldwin time to suit up. https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff)@AlecBaldwin time to suit up. https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2017
.
Braff was not alone.
">February 25, 2017
Email from a viewer: "PLEASE, please, have Alec Baldwin invited to the White House Correspondents dinner since Trump is not going..."— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter)February 25, 2017
Email from a viewer: "PLEASE, please, have Alec Baldwin invited to the White House Correspondents dinner since Trump is not going..."— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter)
">February 25, 2017
Yuge opening for Alec Baldwin to get some extra work that evening... https://t.co/cQoERmmLf6— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas)https://t.co/cQoERmmLf6— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 25, 2017
Yuge opening for Alec Baldwin to get some extra work that evening...
">February 25, 2017
Oh pleeeeeez Alec Baldwin go as trump at Correspondents Dinner!!!!— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren)February 25, 2017
Oh pleeeeeez Alec Baldwin go as trump at Correspondents Dinner!!!!— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren)
">February 25, 2017
Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he' not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA— April (@ReignOfApril)@whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he's not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA— April (@ReignOfApril) February 25, 2017
Hey
">February 25, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump I hope they replace you with Alec Baldwin.— Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur)@realDonaldTrump I hope they replace you with Alec Baldwin.— Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 25, 2017
.
No word yet on whether Baldwin is interested in attending the event, which raises money for college scholarships and usually involves roasts of both the current president and the media.
According to Poynter, the last time a president missed the dinner was 1981, when then-President Ronald Reagan was recovering from a gunshot wound. But Reagan still called in to the event, addressing guests by phone.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}