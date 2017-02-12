This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, image released by NBC shows host Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump during the "Trump People's Court" in New York. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

If you can't get the real president to attend your event, why not get the fake one?

That's what actor Zach Braff and "Saturday Night Live" fans are saying on Twitter after President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he won't be going to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29.

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. "Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

Minutes later, Braff called for actor Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on "SNL," to stand in for the president.

".@AlecBaldwin time to suit up," he tweeted.

Braff was not alone.

Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he' not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA — April (@ReignOfApril) Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he's not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA— April (@ReignOfApril) February 25, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump I hope they replace you with Alec Baldwin. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) . @realDonaldTrump I hope they replace you with Alec Baldwin.— Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 25, 2017

No word yet on whether Baldwin is interested in attending the event, which raises money for college scholarships and usually involves roasts of both the current president and the media.

According to Poynter, the last time a president missed the dinner was 1981, when then-President Ronald Reagan was recovering from a gunshot wound. But Reagan still called in to the event, addressing guests by phone.