Zac Brown Band to headline pre-Super Bowl concert

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 11:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HOUSTON —
Grammy-winning group Zac Brown Band will headline a pre-game concert at NRG Stadium prior to kickoff, the NFL announced Friday.
The Atlanta country rockers will will perform “My Old Man” from their upcoming new album “Welcome Home.”
The group will be accompanied by indie-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums on stage before the championship game.
Both performances will air during the Fox NFL pregame show.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
Zac Brown Band and country singer Luke Bryan, who will sing the National Anthem, both have roots in Georgia.
Lady Gaga will perform at halftime.
>> Lady Gaga ups anticipation of Super Bowl on social media
Other performers who will appear during Sunday's festivities include, "Hamilton" stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who will sing "America the Beautiful," according to Billboard.
