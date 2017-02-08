Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
ELIZABETH CITY, NC —
When an 8-year-old saw an elderly couple struggling to eat at a restaurant, she knew she wanted to do something to make them smile.
Mylie Brothers, 8, was with her family at Tony’s Pizza in Elizabeth City, North Carolina when she spotted an older couple having a hard time getting out of their car.
Mylie’s mother, Laurie, told WAVY that the elderly man helped his wife get out of the car and walked his wife into the restaurant.
When the elderly couple got inside, the wife fell on the floor after misjudging the seat.
Mylie, heartbroken by what she saw, wanted to do something to make the couple smile. So she wrote the couple a note and used her own money to pay for their dinner.
The note read, ‘Hope you have a nice dinner.”
“Mylie’s dad and I are so humbled and proud of the young lady she is becoming,” said Laurie. “We try to instill great morals and values into all three of our children.”
Watch the heartwarming story below:
